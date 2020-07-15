|
|
|
HADWEN Peter On 13th July peacefully
in hospital, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Pat, very dear father of Jackie and Rachel, father in law of David, loving grandad of Martha and Olivia, a dear brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many. There will be a private family funeral service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 20th July 2020 at 11.30am. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 15, 2020