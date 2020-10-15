|
|
|
RIDING Peter
(AKA Peter Pork Pie or Porcus) Peter passed away very peacefully at Arnside Lodge, Morecambe
on Friday, 2nd October 2020,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Eileen and a
good friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
22nd October at 11.30am, calling
at Morecambe Football Club
en-route.
Peter was a proud Prestonian and an adopted Morecambrian.
He spent many years as a popular and respected publican in Preston, Blackpool, Morecambe and Garstang. He was a larger than life character and will be sadly missed by his many friends.
Family flowers only please but donations in Peter's memory would be welcome for
The Galloway's Society
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Telephone - 01524 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 15, 2020