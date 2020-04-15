|
TIDSWELL Peter Passed peacefully
with his wife by his side.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila
and devoted father of Paul.
Special thanks to brother David
for all his help and to
Anne, Peter, Hannah and Laura.
Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for beautiful flowers, cards and attendance and to
Rev Macluskie and Co-op Funeral staff for their care and kindness. Grateful thanks to Caroline and staff at Lakeland View Home who gave Peter such loving care.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 15, 2020