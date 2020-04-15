Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Tidswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Tidswell

Notice Condolences

Peter Tidswell Notice
TIDSWELL Peter Passed peacefully
with his wife by his side.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila
and devoted father of Paul.
Special thanks to brother David
for all his help and to
Anne, Peter, Hannah and Laura.

Thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for beautiful flowers, cards and attendance and to
Rev Macluskie and Co-op Funeral staff for their care and kindness. Grateful thanks to Caroline and staff at Lakeland View Home who gave Peter such loving care.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -