|
|
|
STEMBRIDGE PHIL Passed away peacefully
on 19th February 2020,
at St. John's Hospice
surrounded by his family.
Loving Husband of Jean,
Father to Julie, Brenda,
Lee & Daniel,
devoted Grandfather,
Great Grandfather &
Great Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday
28th February 2020 at 4.30 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
R.N.L.I Morecambe Branch.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 26, 2020