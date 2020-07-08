|
COLLIER Philip Sanis On Friday, 3rd July very
peacefully at Royal Lancaster
Infirmary, aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sheila,
amazing Father of Elaine and
Geoffrey and Father-in-Law of
Sue, Grandad of Richard, Emily,
Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth
and a much loved
Great-Grandad of eight.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday,10th July, at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St.Thomas P.C.C.
(Lyrics and Lunch)
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524851595
Published in The Visitor on July 8, 2020