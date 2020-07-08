Home

Philip Collier

Philip Collier Notice
COLLIER Philip Sanis On Friday, 3rd July very
peacefully at Royal Lancaster
Infirmary, aged 90 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sheila,
amazing Father of Elaine and
Geoffrey and Father-in-Law of
Sue, Grandad of Richard, Emily,
Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth
and a much loved
Great-Grandad of eight.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday,10th July, at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St.Thomas P.C.C.
(Lyrics and Lunch)
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524851595
Published in The Visitor on July 8, 2020
