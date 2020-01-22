|
|
|
Vicars Rachael Passed away peacefully
with her loving family by her side
at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
on Friday 10th January,
aged 50 years.
Beloved daughter of Lillian and
the late Joseph. Loving sister of
Joyce, Norma, Jackie, Josie, Sue,
Yvonne and Beryl. Devoted auntie
to all her nephews and nieces.
Rachael will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held
at St Johns Church on Monday
27th January at 12.30 followed
by a private family committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Rachael
to be shared between Coronary
Care Unit, Lancaster and
Dialysis Unit, Kendal.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Westgate 832365
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 22, 2020