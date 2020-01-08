|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Rachel On 25th December at home aged 40 years. The loving mum of Paige, Peter and Paigan, dear sister of Melissa and Shauna, loving grandaughter of Michael and much loved by many.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 16th January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for a charity yet to be decided c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 8515945
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020