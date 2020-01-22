Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Waters

Notice Condolences

Ray Waters Notice
WATERs "Mrs Ray Waters has passed on"
9th January 2020 of
Draycombe Court, Morecambe.
Much loved mum of
Rhonda, John & Raymond and friend of many
Funeral service to be held at Stanley Road Baptist Church on Friday 31st January at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm.
No flowers.
Donations, if desired,
to RSPCA via the Funeral Director
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -