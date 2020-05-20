Home

Ricardo Calvo

Ricardo Calvo Notice
Calvo Ricardo On 8th May peacefully in
St. John's Hospice, aged 75 years.
The beloved husband of the late Catherine, loving step father of Janeen, father in law of Brian, much loved brother of Jose and Fernando, brother in law of Denise, a dear uncle of Tony and Joseph and a loving grandad and great granddad. Ricardo was buried in a private family service in
Hale Carr Cemetery on Wednesday, 20th May 2020.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice and Cancer Care c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 20, 2020
