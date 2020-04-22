|
Townley Rose
(nee Hudson) Much loved Wife of the late Norman, Mum of Susan and Leslie, Grandmother of Maxine, Neil and Gary, Great Grandmother of Joseph, Sam, Rosie, Billie and Molly, and Great-Great Grandmother of Eliza.
Died peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home on Friday 10th April 2020, aged 95.
There will be no funeral service at the present time but a memorial will be held later when it is safe
for people to gather to
celebrate Rose's life.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the
Matron and Staff at Hillcroft
House Galgate for their unfailing
kindness and care.
Thanks also to Co-op Funeral Directors for their sensitive and helpful service in making the arrangements.
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 22, 2020