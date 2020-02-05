|
|
|
Stimson née Williamson
Ruth Sarah On 29th January, Ruth, aged 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
A much loved mum of
Amy and Morgan.
Treasured nana to Isabella. Daughter of Edna and the late Harry. Sister of Gareth and Matthew, sister in law to Sally and Karen. Niece to Kathleen.
Ruth was much loved and adored by her family and all her
many friends.
The funeral service and committal will be held on Friday 7th February at 11.30am at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations if so desired to either Help for Heroes or St John's Hospice,
c/o Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors,
102 Sefton Road, Morecambe.
LA3 1UD Tel no 01524 415787
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 5, 2020