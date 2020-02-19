|
STIMSON Ruth The family of the late Ruth Stimson (nee Williamson) of Morecambe who died on 29th January 2020 would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on their loss.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who attended the funeral in celebration of Ruth's life and to everyone who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who visited, telephoned, travelled long distances, sent cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made charitable donations to St. John's Hospice and Help the Heroes in Ruth's memory, we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks to Julie Haworth conducting such a moving funeral service and to Michael Owen for his wonderful tribute to Ruth; to Time For Flowers of Heysham for the beautiful floral arrangements; to the team at The Exchange on Regent Road for hosting the wake; and finally to Elaine, David, Tarnia and all the team at Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors for their care, kindness and professionalism.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our appreciation.
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 19, 2020