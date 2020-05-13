Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:30
Lancaster& Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Brayshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Brayshaw

Notice Condolences

Sheila Brayshaw Notice
Brayshaw Sheila Wife of the late Eric,
Special mum to Linda,
John and the late Janet,
Mother-in-law to Lorraine & John.
Grandma, Great Grandma
& Great Great Grandma.
Sadly passed away peacefully
on 8th May 2020 at
The Sands Care Home.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral will take place at 10:30
on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at
Lancaster& Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia Charity.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Morecambe
LA4 6DE, Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on May 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -