|
|
|
Brayshaw Sheila Wife of the late Eric,
Special mum to Linda,
John and the late Janet,
Mother-in-law to Lorraine & John.
Grandma, Great Grandma
& Great Great Grandma.
Sadly passed away peacefully
on 8th May 2020 at
The Sands Care Home.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral will take place at 10:30
on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at
Lancaster& Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Dementia Charity.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Morecambe
LA4 6DE, Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on May 13, 2020