|
|
|
Forshaw Sheila On 28th August peacefully at
her home, aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of Alan, very dear mother of Donna and Rachel and and much loved nanna of Yosef.
Her funeral service will take place in the Church of the Ascension on Tuesday, 8th September 2020
at 11.30am followed by a
private family committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, may be sent for Friends of the Holy Land c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 2, 2020