Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
11:30
Church of the Ascension
Notice

Sheila Forshaw Notice
FORSHAW Sheila Alan, Donna, Rachel and family would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy, cards and donations received for Friends of the Holy Land during their sad bereavement. They are especially grateful to Dr Jalil, to the District Nurses, above all to the Hospice at Home Care Team for their outstanding commitment to Sheila's care and to Father Damian Porter for his great kindness, constant support and comforting service. Special thanks also to Jon McVernon of the Alex Willis Funeral Home.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 9, 2020
