|
|
|
JACKSON Sheila Aged 78, of Torrisholme Road, formerly of Hathaway Road, Lancaster. Peacefully passed
away in St. John's Hospice
on 17th May 2020.
Beloved wife and soulmate for
60 years of Andy, much loved mum of Philip and Angela, treasured nan of Tracy, Donna and Amanda and amazing great grandma and
great great grandma.
Our hearts may be broken,
but one day we will smile when remembering the times you made us laugh, and there were many.
We will listen to your favourite tunes while you sing and dance
with the angels.
There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 27, 2020