Sheila Pearson Notice
Pearson Sheila On 15th November peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, aged 82 years. The beloved wife of the late Bill, very dear mother of Julie, John and Nigel, mother in law of Allan, Marian and Penny and a much loved nana of Rebecca, Ryan and Luke. There will be a private family funeral service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 24th November at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel:851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 18, 2020
