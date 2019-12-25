Home

Clarke Stephen Paul Sadly Stephen, aged 62,
passed away peacefully
in Lancaster Royal Infirmary
on 10th December.

Much loved son of Allen and Hilda, an adored brother of Patricia and Jeff. A cherished cousin of Heather and family. Stephen was a much loved uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed.

Stephen's funeral date
and time to be confirmed.
Family flowers only but
donations in Stephen's memory
made payable to M.S. Society.

All enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
102 Sefton Road, Morecambe
LA3 1UD, Tel 01524 415787
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 25, 2019
