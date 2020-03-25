|
CROWTHER THERESA
(Nee Lennon) On 19th March in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Heysham, aged 88 years. The beloved wife of the late Ray, very dear mother of John and Derek, mother in law of Liz and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Her funeral service will be a small family gathering taking place in St.Mary's Church on Wednesday, 1st April at 10.30a.m. followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 25, 2020