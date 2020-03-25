Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
10:30
St.Mary's Church
Interment
Following Services
Torrisholme Cemetery
Notice Condolences

Theresa Crowther Notice
CROWTHER THERESA
(Nee Lennon) On 19th March in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Heysham, aged 88 years. The beloved wife of the late Ray, very dear mother of John and Derek, mother in law of Liz and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Her funeral service will be a small family gathering taking place in St.Mary's Church on Wednesday, 1st April at 10.30a.m. followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 25, 2020
