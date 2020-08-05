Home

Wilfrid Sumbland Notice
SUMBLAND Wilfrid Of your Charity pray for the repose of the soul of WILFRID who died fortified with the Rites of Holy Catholic Church on 28th July,
in hospital, aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of the late Amy, very dear father of Matthew, father in law of Janelle and very dear grandad of Luke. R.I.P.
A private family Requiem Mass will be said in St. Mary of the Angels Church, Bolton le Sands on Friday, 7th August at 10.00a.m. followed by interment in Slyne with Hest Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be sent directly to a Cancer . Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 5, 2020
