William Edge Notice
EDGE William
(Bill) On 26th December peacefully
in hospital, aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Nancy, very dear father of Tony,
Lindsey and Christina,
father in law of Kathy, much loved grandpa of Ashley, Charlotte, Steven, Marthe and Phoebe
and a dear brother of
Eunice and Catherine.
His funeral service will take place
at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Monday,
20th January 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
Morecambe, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 01524 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020
