William Proctor Notice
PROCTOR Passed away peacefully on
19th October 2020 at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
William (Bill)
Aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Betty,
Loving Dad to Brett & Marc
and a cherished Grandad to
Darryl, Ashley & Sam.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th October 2020,
at Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice C/O
Bare Torrisholme
Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 28, 2020
