Brelsford (nee Stirzaker)
Yvonne On Friday, 13th November suddenly in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, aged 65 years old. A very special and much loved mother to Tracy and Shaun loving and devoted Nanna to Eleanor, Jay and Georgie and more recently a loving Great Nanna to Bobby.
The much loved sister of Philip, John, Tony and Michael and the late Elaine Stirzaker.
There will be a private family funeral service in Morecambe Parish Church on Friday, 27th November at 12.00pm followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Parkinson's UK c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel - 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 25, 2020