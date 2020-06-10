|
DOBSON Yvonne Of Morecambe.
After courageously fighting a long illness, Yvonne passed away peacefully on Friday 5th June 2020 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, aged 84 years, with her sister and niece by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Austin, darling mother of the late Paul and a much loved sister, sister in law, godmother, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Yvonne will be sadly missed by all.
Private cremation.
A memorial service will be arranged for Yvonne at a later date when circumstances allow.
Family flowers only.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of her late son Paul, may be made to Brain Research UK, c/o Alan Fawcett Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road,
Carnforth, LA5 9LS
Published in The Visitor on June 10, 2020