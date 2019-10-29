|
Harvey P. Sterkel, 85 of North Aurora, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at his home. He was born May 19, 1934 in Denver Colo., the son of the late Henry and Pauline (Mohr) Sterkel.
Harvey served his country with U.S. Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Krieger, April 12, 1953. In 1956, Harvey was recruited by the Aurora Sealmaster fastpitch softball team and, along with Gloria and their young son, Robert, moved to Aurora. Pitching for Aurora, he posted a 345-33 won-loss record with 60 no hitters and 15 perfect games. Between 1965 and 1968 he won 52 consecutive games with an ERA of 0.34. Considered among the game's greatest pitchers, Harvey was inducted into the Denver Metro, Illinois, Asa National, and the International Softball Halls of Fame.
Harvey worked for Sealmaster Bearings in Aurora until 1978 when he joined Aurora Bearing Company. He retired from his position as VP of Aircraft Sales in 2015. For many years, Harvey directed the church choir, was a member of several barbershop quartets, arranged music, and was an accomplished woodworker. A talented, yet humble man, his greatest joy came from the family he cherished.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Sterkel; his children, Robert (Beth) Sterkel, Ronald (Kendra) Sterkel, Susan (Robert) Clow and Steven (Robin) Sterkel; his six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; his brothers, Donald Sterkel and John (Nancy) Sterkel; many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sterkel.
Visitation was Monday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral services were Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Hope Church, 405 W State Street, North Aurora, IL 60542. Interment was at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Voice on Oct. 30, 2019