Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 84 Ochlockonee St Crawfordville , FL 32327 Funeral 2:00 PM Tallahassee National Cemetery Obituary

Adam Gee Thompson transitioned from this life to his everlasting life on Sept. 28, 2019.



He was born to Willie and James Thompson on April 25, 1928 in Carrabelle. He graduated from High School with further studies at Lively Technical School. He enlisted in the Air Force and was sent to Bolling AFB in Washington D. C. during the Korean War. It was there that he met his wife of 68 years, Anne Saunders, at the local USO club. After retiring from NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland, he moved to Carrabelle Beach, where he was able to enjoy fishing and gardening. Adam was very active as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and a volunteer with the nursing home ministry with his church in Maryland. He was also a founding member of the Presley Manor Civic Association before returning to Florida. As a resident of Carrabelle he was a volunteer with the Camp Gordon Johnson World War II Museum.



In addition to his wife, Anne; he leaves three children to mourn his loss, Julia A. Boland (Dale), Susan D. Orton-Ramler (Don), and Michael W. Thompson; four sisters and and brothers, Evelyn Daughtry, Ruby Duggar, Devone Harrell, Jewel Hirsch (Fred) James Thompson (Winola), Hasting Thompson, Glenn Thompson (Frances), and Wendel Thompson (Martha); three grandchildren, Michael A. Boland (Michele), Angela Harrison and Ryan Orton (Alli); and five great- grandchildren, Cailin Boland, Michael D. Boland, Cami Harrison, Dane Orton and Josie Orton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, J. W. Thompson; and a grandson, Eric Orton.



The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville. The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee.



Contributions may be given to Crooked River Lighthouse, P.O. Box 376, Carrabelle FL 32322 or The Camp Gordon Johnson WW II Museum, P.O. Box 1334, Carrabelle FL 32322 or a .



Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home 84 Ochlockonee Street in Crawfordville are assisting the family.

