Alan Lauer, 86, of Panacea, passed away on July 22, 2019.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Genie Lauer.
Survivors include his three daughters, Jeannie Beck of Panacea, Pat Witchel of Gilgo Beach, N.Y., and Barbara Borgia of Springfield, Penn.
He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 1954. After that, he passed the actuarial exams and worked for Provident Mutual and Penn Mutual Life Insurance companies, served as Deputy Insurance Commissioner for the State of Pennsylvania, and retired from Ernst and Young of Philadelphia.
He will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.
A memorial will be held in Springfield, Penn.
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 1, 2019