Alberta E. Harvey, 96, of Sopchoppy passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born unto this earth to Lev Mills and Larcena Allen Mills of Sopchoppy, and was the ninth of 10 children, all of whom predeceased her. She leaves to cherish her devoted children, James Harvey (Frances) of Crawfordville, Jackie Barber and Florine Williams, both of Crawfordville; Richard Harvey (Alisa) of Tallahassee, and Phillip Harvey and Everett Harvey, both of Sopchoppy.



Services will be held at Greater Mount Trial Primitive Baptist Church, 1418 Sopchoppy Highway, Sopchoppy, on Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.





