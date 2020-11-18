1/1
Alberta E Harvey
Alberta E. Harvey, 96, of Sopchoppy passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born unto this earth to Lev Mills and Larcena Allen Mills of Sopchoppy, and was the ninth of 10 children, all of whom predeceased her. She leaves to cherish her devoted children, James Harvey (Frances) of Crawfordville, Jackie Barber and Florine Williams, both of Crawfordville; Richard Harvey (Alisa) of Tallahassee, and Phillip Harvey and Everett Harvey, both of Sopchoppy.

Services will be held at Greater Mount Trial Primitive Baptist Church, 1418 Sopchoppy Highway, Sopchoppy, on Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.


Published in The Wakulla News from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
November 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karla Harvey Black
Family
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margaret Godbolt Harvey
Family
November 11, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sherrell Rosier
Family
