Alethia Ann Little, 72, of Wakulla Station, left us to be with sweetheart, Bobby, on Sept. 6, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Mindy Little; two sons, Joseph Levi Little and Jeffrey Scout Little; two granddaughters, Hunter Anice Little and Clarissa Ann Little; brother, Dan Nails Jr.; and two dogs who never left her side, Jiggsy and Pretty Girl.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850) 926-3333.
Published in The Wakulla News on Sept. 12, 2019