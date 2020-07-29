1/1
Alexis Brook Revells Tully
After a long battle with cancer Alexis passed away July 23,2020 in Crawfordville.

Alexis loved life and fought hard to be here. Until the very end she held fast to the hope that she would beat it. She was an amazing artist who could turn any blank canvas into a masterpiece. She adored everything Disney, especially Mickey Mouse. Alexis loved to have fun and had a laugh that was contagious. She was always someone you could count on due to the immeasurable love she had for her friends and family. Most of all, her love for God, and she knew she would go to Heaven one day.

Alexis is survived by her mother Raquel D. Revells; maternal grandmother, Faye Hutchinson Revells; uncle, Rocky Revells; great aunt, Ola Mae Ross; her father, Charles (Chip) Tully III; paternal grandfather, Charles W. Tully II; paternal grandmother, Ruth Chapman (James); aunts, Laura Green (Charon), Melissa Tully, Kerri Owens (Levi); and many cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held Sunday July 26, 2020, starting at 3 p.m. at River of Life Church. The family received friends at 2 p.m. The interment followed at Bonnet Pond Cemetery.

Skip and Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey-Young Chapel are assisting the family (Familyfhc.com or 850-926-5919).

Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
