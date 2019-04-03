Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rev. Dr. Allan Eugene "Mike" McFadden, Jr., son of the late Allan Eugene McFadden, Sr. and Gladys Collins McFadden was born October 8, 1944 in Connellsville, PA. Growing up in a military family, he called many towns home. Mike professed his faith in Jesus Christ early in life and committed himself to a life of service. After graduating from high school in Riverside, CA, Mike proudly volunteered 9 years of service in the U.S. Army first as an X-ray technician then a military police officer including tours in Vietnam and Korea.



A lifelong learner, Mike earned an Associate in Arts degree in History from Hutchinson Community College, Kansas, a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska, a Master of Science degree in Education Administration from the University of Southern California, a Master of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and a Doctor of Ministry from the Trinity Theological Seminary. Mike was ordained by several entities and served as a pastor with the United Methodist Church and the Tallahassee Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Mike's compassion for those in spiritual crisis led him into street and prison ministry. In 1997, Mike began volunteering ministerial services at the Wakulla Correctional Institution and faithfully continued this work until earlier this year. Mike was a member of the Coalition of Prison Evangelists since 1999 and founded Second Touch Ministries, Inc. in 2000. In addition to ministry, Mike worked as an adjunct professor with Trinity Theological Seminary and with the U.S. Postal Service for over 21 years.



Mike married his best friend, Deborah Kay Messer, on June 2, 1978, and the couple ministered throughout the panhandle region before ultimately making their home in the Tallahassee area. Together they raised their children, Thomas Payne, Jr. (Julie), Shawn McFadden (Vicki), Misty McFadden Blackwell (Roy), Scott Payne, Sr. (Shelli) and Holly McFadde-Gabrialov (Nikolay) and strongly influenced the lives of their "chosen" children Sandie Todd Weeks (Randy) and Greg Gibson (Julie).



Mike's generous spirit and genuine love will forever be cherished by his brother, Reverend Dean McFadden (Debra), and sister, Linda Taylor (Larry); his grandchildren Makayla Payne Tucker (Domonic), Matt Payne, Andrew Carr, Adam Carr, Abigail Landress, Allison Carr, Ashley Carr, Charlie Carr, Toby Carr-McFadden, Elizabeth Lemke, Mikeal Barnes, Cheyanne Blackwell and Anya Gabrialov; three great grandchildren, Irene Tinsley, Laila Barnes, Nyomi Lemke; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Mike was predeceased by his parents and granddaughter, Ariel Blackwell.



Mike peacefully departed this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his Wakulla County home and entered into his Heavenly Father's eternal presence.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Wakulla United Methodist Church, 1584 Old Woodville Hwy. Crawfordville, with Funeral Service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tonya's Hope Cancer Foundation, (P.O. Box 1215 Lanark Village, FL 32323), the Shiners Hospitals for Children, (110 Conn Ter Lexington, KY 40508; 859-266-2101;



James Sircy & Skip Young with Family Funeral Home is assisting the McFadden family with their arrangements (850-926-5919

Rev. Dr. Allan Eugene "Mike" McFadden, Jr., son of the late Allan Eugene McFadden, Sr. and Gladys Collins McFadden was born October 8, 1944 in Connellsville, PA. Growing up in a military family, he called many towns home. Mike professed his faith in Jesus Christ early in life and committed himself to a life of service. After graduating from high school in Riverside, CA, Mike proudly volunteered 9 years of service in the U.S. Army first as an X-ray technician then a military police officer including tours in Vietnam and Korea.A lifelong learner, Mike earned an Associate in Arts degree in History from Hutchinson Community College, Kansas, a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska, a Master of Science degree in Education Administration from the University of Southern California, a Master of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and a Doctor of Ministry from the Trinity Theological Seminary. Mike was ordained by several entities and served as a pastor with the United Methodist Church and the Tallahassee Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Mike's compassion for those in spiritual crisis led him into street and prison ministry. In 1997, Mike began volunteering ministerial services at the Wakulla Correctional Institution and faithfully continued this work until earlier this year. Mike was a member of the Coalition of Prison Evangelists since 1999 and founded Second Touch Ministries, Inc. in 2000. In addition to ministry, Mike worked as an adjunct professor with Trinity Theological Seminary and with the U.S. Postal Service for over 21 years.Mike married his best friend, Deborah Kay Messer, on June 2, 1978, and the couple ministered throughout the panhandle region before ultimately making their home in the Tallahassee area. Together they raised their children, Thomas Payne, Jr. (Julie), Shawn McFadden (Vicki), Misty McFadden Blackwell (Roy), Scott Payne, Sr. (Shelli) and Holly McFadde-Gabrialov (Nikolay) and strongly influenced the lives of their "chosen" children Sandie Todd Weeks (Randy) and Greg Gibson (Julie).Mike's generous spirit and genuine love will forever be cherished by his brother, Reverend Dean McFadden (Debra), and sister, Linda Taylor (Larry); his grandchildren Makayla Payne Tucker (Domonic), Matt Payne, Andrew Carr, Adam Carr, Abigail Landress, Allison Carr, Ashley Carr, Charlie Carr, Toby Carr-McFadden, Elizabeth Lemke, Mikeal Barnes, Cheyanne Blackwell and Anya Gabrialov; three great grandchildren, Irene Tinsley, Laila Barnes, Nyomi Lemke; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Mike was predeceased by his parents and granddaughter, Ariel Blackwell.Mike peacefully departed this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his Wakulla County home and entered into his Heavenly Father's eternal presence.The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 10 a.m. at the Wakulla United Methodist Church, 1584 Old Woodville Hwy. Crawfordville, with Funeral Service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tonya's Hope Cancer Foundation, (P.O. Box 1215 Lanark Village, FL 32323), the Shiners Hospitals for Children, (110 Conn Ter Lexington, KY 40508; 859-266-2101; shinershospitalsforchildren.org James Sircy & Skip Young with Family Funeral Home is assisting the McFadden family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com ). Funeral Home Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

84 Ochlockonee St

Crawfordville , FL 32327

(850) 926-5919 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close