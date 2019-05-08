Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allene (McKenzie) Raker. View Sign Service Information Bevis Harvey Young Chapel 3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Allene McKenzie Raker, 92, passed away on May 1, 2019 at her home in Crawfordville.



She was born Sept. 13, 1926, in Sanborn, a community outside of Sopchoppy. She was the daughter of Early Eli McKenzie and Mittie Langston McKenzie.



She graduated from Sopchoppy High School in 1944 and went to work at Camp Gordon Johnston for one and a half years. She transferred to Washington, D.C. and worked for the U.S. Military Administration. After World War II ended, she went to Thomasville, Ga. to work at the Veterans Hospital. She retired from the State of Florida after 22 years, where she worked as a secretary.



She was a member of Crawfordville First Baptist Church. She loved her church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, reading, and collecting miniature shoes.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Raker; grandson, Jason Raker Quigg (Heidi); sister-in-law, Addie Dora McKenzie; brother-in-law, Silas Overton Raker; special family friend, David Charles Fetcher; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Glover Eugene Raker, her father Early Eli McKenzie, her mother Mittie Langston McKenzie, sister Keturah McKenzie and brothers Varnell and Bob McKenzie.



The visitation and funeral service was held May 3, 2019 at the Crawfordville First Baptist Church followed by interment in Sanborn Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 1921 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee FL 32308 or First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville FL 32327.



David Conn, Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or



