Alsie Fred (Green) Strickland
Alsie Fred (Green) Strickland, 87, passed away on June 23, 2020 in Ivan, Wakulla County.

She was the youngest of five children born to Frederick F. and Pearl (Pigott) Green of Ivan. Alsie married Bobby Julian Strickland on Sept. 1, 1950 and they were anxiously looking forward to their seventieth wedding anniversary this year.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Jean Strickland (1986); her four siblings, Amy G. (Ross) Linzy, Alma G. (Ralph) Strickland, Alfrey G. (Quintus) Coleman, and Amos Green.

She is survived by her husband Bobby Julian Strickland; her daughter Linda Gale R. Strickland; two grandchildren, Charles J.D. (C.J.) Richards Sr. and Amber Nicole Richards; two great-grandchildren, Charles J.D. (Julian) Richards II and Carol-Jean Marra-Gale Richards; one sister-in-law, Eula S. Green; and Tina, a close family friend.

Alsie graduated from Crawfordville High School in 1950 and was Salutatorian of her class. She worked with the Florida State Board of Administration for many years and took a recess in 1962 to stay home and raise her two daughters. After their adulthood she returned to the workforce in the Wakulla County School System, and retired from the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Whiddon Lake Primitive Baptist Church in Ivan for visitation. The service followed at 11 a.m. with interment immediately thereafter in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Big Bend Hospice or a charity of your choice.

David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wakulla News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
Whiddon Lake Primitive Baptist Church in Ivan
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Whiddon Lake Primitive Baptist Church in Ivan
JUN
27
Interment
the church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville
5 Shadeville Rd
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
I remember her from around 1975/76. She was the mother of my classmate Carol. She helped search for me and a friend when we ran away from Crawfordville school in 5th grade. . We ran from her when she caught us. Our bus driver Jean Miller found us hiding in Zion Hill church. So many years ago yet still seems fresh in my mind. I miss them all.
Ira
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marjorie Hamilton
