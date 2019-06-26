Amanda Lynn Daniel, 49, passed away Monday June 17, 2019.
Amanda had struggled with a long term illness but was unexpectedly called to our lord Monday evening. She was a member of Crawfordville First Baptist Church for 28 years, and a lifelong resident of Crawfordville Florida. Amanda served the community with the Wakulla and Leon County Tax Collector's Offices while serving in a variety of positions for over 28 years.
She is survived by her mother, Lucinda T. Daniel and father John H. Daniel III; brother, Brian C. Daniel and sister in-law Theresa A. Daniel; nephew John H. Daniel and niece Jessica (Robby) Ray; great nephew Connor Ray and niece Alyssa Ray.
Amanda's Memorial Service was held at Crawfordville First Baptist on June 22, 2019.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Amanda's name be made to the Crawfordville First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville FL 32327 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Drive, Tallahassee FL 32308.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 27, 2019