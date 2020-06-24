Andrew William Stalvey
1986 - 2020
Andrew William Stalvey, 33, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2020.

He was born Oct. 12, 1986 in Tallahassee, and was a native of Crawfordville. Andrew graduated from Wakulla High School and attended two years at Lively Vocational Technical School for Digital Design.

He is survived by his parents John and Renee Stalvey; siblings Jerrold Stalvey and wife Caroline, Katlyn Smith and husband Eric; and Jonathan Stalvey and wife Kim; aunt and uncles, Linda and Raymond Chase, Robin Brumbley, Ron and Karen Durbin; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Leo Durbin; and his uncle Don Durbin.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. in Crawfordville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice.

Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com)


Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 24 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3106 Crawfordville Hwy.
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for your family
Helena and Richard Hendry
