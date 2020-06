Andrew William Stalvey, 33, of Crawfordville, died unexpectedly on June 17, 2020.He was born Oct. 12, 1986 in Tallahassee, and was a native of Crawfordville. Andrew graduated from Wakulla High School and attended two years at Lively Vocational Technical School for Digital Design.He is survived by his parents John and Renee Stalvey; siblings Jerrold Stalvey and wife Caroline, Katlyn Smith and husband Eric; and Jonathan Stalvey and wife Kim; aunt and uncles, Linda and Raymond Chase, Robin Brumbley, Ron and Karen Durbin; and nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Leo Durbin; and his uncle Don Durbin.The family received friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel, 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. in Crawfordville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com