Anna Rand Lewis, 82, of Sopchoppy, passed away peacefully while in the compassionate care of Big Bend Hospice on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Anna was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Dec. 3, 1936 to Wallis and Nellier Call Rand, grew up in Durham, N.H., and attended the Northfield School for Girls, East Northfield, Mass. ('54) and Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Hannover, N.H. ('57) where she received her degree in nursing. She served the community in Boston, where she met her future husband, Ralph Gabor Lewis of Rahway, N.J. There they married and began their family.
Their travels took them to East Lansing, Mich., Hollywood, Fla., and eventually Sopchoppy. Anna was a public health nurse for Broward County for more than 20 years and an active member and parish nurse with the Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church. After moving to Sopchoppy, Anna was an active member of the Sopchoppy United Methodist Church and UMW and volunteered with the Sopchoppy Homemakers, Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library, the Wakulla Welcome Center and provided respite care at Lake Ellen Baptist Church.
Anna loved her family and friends with her whole heart, was dedicated to serving her community and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Anna was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Lewis; her parents, Wallis and Nellier Rand; and her sister Virginia Rand Finley.
She is survived by her sons Nathan (Nancy), of Sopchoppy, Jonathan (Tamara) of North Port, and her daughter Diane Lewis of Old Town; and grandchildren Alexander, Constance, Madeline and Theodore.
Services celebrating Anna's life were held Saturday, June 1 at the Sopchoppy United Methodist Church. Friends gathered at 11 a.m. to say farewell with a service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial denotations can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308 or the Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library, P.O. Box 1300 Crawfordville FL 32326.
David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 6, 2019