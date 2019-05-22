Anthony "Tony" Francis Paterna, 87, of Tallahassee, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Survivors include his sons, Scott Paterna (Denise) and Chris Paterna (Deanna).
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Anette Paterna; his wife of 30 years, Carolyn Paterna; and his brother, John Paterna.
A Funeral Service Mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 624 Miccosukee Road in Tallahassee, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Blvd Dr., Tallahassee FL 32308.
Forbes Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Wakulla News on May 23, 2019