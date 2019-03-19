Archie "Joe" Joseph Brumby, 72, of Tallahassee, died at his home with his loving family on March 14, 2019.
He was a native of Tallahassee. Joe worked with Ring Power as a Heavy Truck Mechanic for 25 years. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed their times together and the special visits with grandchildren. He was an avid FSU Football fan, loved car racing and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Linda S. Brumby; children, Eric Eugene Brumby and his wife Trish, Linda Jo Sanders and her husband Percell, and Terry Ray Brumby and his wife Crista; brother George A. Brumby and his wife Janice; and six grandchildren, Matthew, Shelby, Hunter, Kolby, Chason and Briana.
He was predeceased by his sister, Betty Jane Reissener.
Visitation and viewing was held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. Crawfordville. The funeral service began at 4 p.m.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Brumby family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com).
Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
84 Ochlockonee St
Crawfordville, FL 32327
(850) 926-5919
Published in The Wakulla News on Mar. 20, 2019