She graduated from Sopchoppy High School and worked in the secretarial field in Tallahassee before marrying her husband, Joseph Clinton (Bully) Edwards, Jr, on October 29, 1948.



Always a woman of faith, Arie shared her commitment with family and friends. Cheerful, giving, loving, and caring exemplify her daily life. Cooking delicious cakes (from scratch), putting up fresh vegetables, making jelly, and caring for five children filled her life with joy and happiness. Many days after school, her children would come home to a freshly baked chocolate cake with white icing!



Her faith in God and her Church were important. Her children never missed attending Sunday services in the morning and evening. Her faith never wavered; she continued to support the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church until the end with love and support for the Church and the Backpack Program.



Arie leaves behind a loving sister, Eunice Crum Davis; children, Sherrie Callaway (Tom), Deborah Singletary, Gary Edwards (Sandy), David Edwards (Lara), John Edwards (Karey); grandchildren, TJ Callaway IV (Catherine), Pace Callaway, Brandon Edwards (Sara), Kristen Edwards, Kerrie Donald (John), Josh Edwards (Anna), Matt Edwards (Kelsey), John Alexander Edwards, and Jon Garrett Edwards. Great grandchildren include Jane Callaway, Pace Callaway, and Jones Edwards.



She was predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Edwards Jr.; and son-in-law Bruce Singletary.



Her special animal pets, who will miss her attention and love, include Happy Kitty, dog Kady, Charlotte the pig, and Oscar the goat.



Arie always enjoyed discussing the history of Wakulla County and Sopchoppy. She was the go-to person for questions about the county, Sopchoppy, and Crum or Sanders ancestry. Family and friends will miss her love for Sopchoppy and its rich heritage. Never one to allow her children to forget where they came from, we always enjoyed the tales of growing up in the Sopchoppy and Curtis Mill area. Her great-grandfather, John Henry Sanders, was on the local school board and even housed the traveling teacher. And none of us will ever forget the stories we were told about the Crum Boys and fishing at Turkey Point.



Pallbearers include her grandsons, Brandon Edwards, TJ Callaway IV, Pace Callaway, Josh Edwards, Matt Edwards, John Alexander Edwards, and Jon Garrett Edwards.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church, 117 Curtis Mill Road, Sopchoppy FL 32358; Wakulla County Historical Society, 24 High Drive, Crawfordville FL 32327; or Wakulla County Animal Shelter, 1 Oak Street, Crawfordville FL 32327



The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt thanks to Eden Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. We cannot begin to describe how much our entire family appreciates the care and comfort our mother received. We have formed many new friends within the staff at Eden Springs. Everyone was so supportive, kind, patient, understanding and loving. If there is ever anything that we can do to share our experience with others, we would love to help. Our Mother's roommate was Mrs. Mary Kyle.

As fate would have it, she and Mrs. Kyle were in the same graduating class at Sopchoppy High School.



We would also like to thank the Big Bend Hospice staff who stepped in to provide their expertise and gave our Mother the tender, loving care she deserved.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements







