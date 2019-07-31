Augustus Lee Lawhon, 5 months, of Crawfordville, entered heaven on July 24, 2019. Gus touched the hearts of many people, in his short life. He was truly a blessing to his family and everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his parents Hailey Metcalf and Connor Chance Lawhon; maternal grandparents Sarah Townsend, grandfather Mathew Metcalf; maternal greatgrandparents Dan and Victoria Townsend, great-grandmother Cherie Townsend; paternal grandparents Janna Wilson Lawhon and Turk Lawhon; paternal great-grandparents Rene and Buddy Lawhon, paternal great grandparents Beth and Brandon McNees; great-great-grandparents Bobby and Joanie Sharman, great-great- grandmother Malonie Melin, great-great-grandparents John and Mary Thomas, great-great-grandmother Jean Davis; uncles Raidan Sain and Chase Lawhon; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family received friends Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville, with Celebration of Life service held at 8 p.m.
Donations may be made to for Escobar Syndrome. stjude.org/waystogive 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105 or (866) 278-5833.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 1, 2019