Azelle (Chancy) Lambert (1920 - 2019)
Azelle Chancy Lambert, 98, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, No. 10, 2019 at Bethpage Cemetery.

Azelle was born Dec. 18, 1920 in Perry, to Henry L. and Annie B. Chancy. She was married to William "Bill" Lambert, who predeceased her, and was a babysitter for children for 17 years.

Azelle was a member of St. Marks First Baptist Church, Sunday School teacher for 22 years, and a member of the Women's Missionary United.

She is survived by a son, Milles Henry Lambert (Kathy) of Crawfordville; and a daughter, Annie "Ann" Gertrude Marcy of Middleburg; grandchildren, Beth Burrill (Chad), Jennifer Williams (Jacob), Tommy and John Marcy, and Wendy Warner (Ryan); and six great-grandchildren

She was also predeceased by her sister, and three brothers.

Published in The Wakulla News on Nov. 14, 2019
