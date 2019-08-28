Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Barb" Muchisky. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM home of Suzanne Walker 675 Bald Point Road Alligator Point , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Muchisky, formerly of Alligator Point, passed away on April 29th in Chicago.



Barb was born in 1943 and grew up in Wisconsin with her sister Ann.



She was a lifelong teacher who taught all of us about friendship, kindness, joy, laughter, and adventure. She lived her life to the fullest and has loving friends and family spread out across the world.



Upon graduating college, Barb joined the Peace Corps and after training in Puerto Rico was assigned to the rural region of Boyaca in Colombia. There she and her partner offered wellness classes as part of a healthcare project in Guateque. Barb's time in Colombia was shortened by health issues, but she retained a lifelong interest in the country and returned over the years to provide teacher training workshops to English teachers.



After leaving the Peace Corps, Barb got her MA in Spanish and taught English Language Learners (ELL) classes for hundreds of elementary school kids and adults in Lincoln and Boston.



Barb was fond of saying she'd had a big life for a small town Wisconsin girl. She lived in New Mexico, Arizona, Florida, Poland, Nebraska, Massachusetts, and Chicago. She was quick to make friends and brought a little piece of all these places with her.



Few things made Barb happier than an airline ticket and her camera. She traveled all over the world with friends and family. She infected many of us with the travel bug and brought a sense of joy and wonder wherever we went together. Among her many travels were Italy, Ireland, Tanzania, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Panama, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, England, Alaska, Norway, Czechoslovakia, Austria, Cuba, and Colombia.



After she retired, she was on to the next adventure. She moved to Alligator Point, joined the turtle patrol, volunteered in the Wakulla County schools, and committed herself to her other lifelong passions, reading and art. Her home was full of books, and there was almost always a painting in progress on her porch.



Last year, she moved to Chicago and bought a two-flat with daughter Kate and son-in-law Chuck. She joined the kids in helping them with a political campaign to win a City Council seat. Barbara collected petition signatures, talked to voters in nursing homes, and sent a steady supply of tamales to the weekend canvassers.



She never missed a chance to celebrate the day with happy hour, complete with cocktails, snacks, and a conversation about the news and events of the day.



Barbara's friends are invited to join her family for a dinner and celebration of her life on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the home of Suzanne Walker, 675 Bald Point Road in Alligator Point. Please bring a potluck dish to share.



Memorial contributions in her honor may be given to the Friends of Colombia Fundacion, 17049 Magnolia Boulevard, Clermont FL 34711.

