Benita Lynette Turner, 64, of Crawfordville, passed away Thursday, Dec.19, 2019 under the care of the Big Bend Hospice and with her loving husband and family by her side.
Mrs. Turner was born Nov. 18, 1955 in Ocala to Oscar Leon and Edna (Holley) Wells. She moved to Crawfordville in 1991 from Fruitland Park. Benita was a member of the Pentecostals of the Capital City in Tallahassee and she loved singing and playing the piano.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Hilliard "Dave" Turner; sons, Michael Turner of Mobile, Ala. and Mark Turner (Rebecca) of Dauphin Island, Ala.; sister, Sandra Thompson (Robert); brothers, Joel Wells (Maria), Larry Wells (Cynthia) and Kenneth Wells (Sandy); grandchildren, Michaela Turner, Brooke Watts and Presli Turner; great-grandchildren, Turner Waltman and Jaeden Watts; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019 with the funeral services immediately following at the First United Pentecostal Church, Fruitland Park. Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Fruitland Park.
