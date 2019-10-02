Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Bond Powell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 1737 Riggins Road Tallahassee , FL 32308 (850)-877-8191 Send Flowers Obituary

LTC Benjamin Bond Powell Jr., U.S. Army, Retired, a resident of Wakulla Springs, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 in Tallahassee after a yearslong battle with pulmonary fibrosis.



Ben was born and raised in Tallahassee. He graduated with a bachelor's in accounting from Florida State University where he was a member of the Scabbard and Blade Society of the Theta Chi fraternity, ROTC and served in the National Guard. After graduation he worked as an accountant for six weeks. The firm closed and Ben went to work, operating a camera for the TV station in Tallahassee. He heard the call and joined the Army soon after. Lt. Colonel Powell started in an armor unit but discovered very quickly that he wanted to fly. He became an Army Aviator, achieving the status of Master Aviator before retiring. Ben went to Vietnam three times. He flew fixed-wing aircraft on his first tour and Huey helicopters during his second tour. Before serving his third tour, he attended Navy Test Pilot School at NAS Patuxent River, Maryland; an honor for an Army Aviator. Ben was the Executive Officer and later served as Commander for a Cavalry Company (7/1) during his third tour. Despite having been awarded two Bronze Stars, an Air Medal with 16 oak leaf cluster, the Vietnamese Medal of Honor (awarded by the South Vietnamese Government) and saving the lives of hundred of soldiers during his combat service, the flying he was most proud of was while he commanded the Silver Eagles.



LTC Powell assumed command of the U.S. Army Aviation Precision Demonstration Team (the Silver Eagles) in 1975. During the next two years LTC Powell lead the team in more than 150 airshow performances throughout the United States and Canada. On behalf of the Army Recruiting Command, the Silver Eagles represented the Army during those two years before more than three million airshow spectators, and LTC Powell and his team frequently made personal appearances at hospitals and schools to spend time with elderly persons and disabled children. LTC Powell was the fourth and last commander of the USAAPDT "Silver Eagles." He was later awarded the Legion of Merit for outstanding service to this country.



Following his retirement from the Army, LTC Powell returned to his native Tallahassee, where he worked for the State of Florida Department of Education and the Legislature for than 25 years. Ben was a life member of the FSU Alumni Association, the Otter Caribou Association, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association and a proud member of Leon High School Class of '53. He was a charter member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church and current member of the Crawfordville United Methodist Church.



LTC Powell is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Powell, Sr. and Lucille Stewart Powell; his son, Paul Andrew Powell; and his first wife of 41 years, Patricia Boulware Powell.



Ben is survived by his wife of nearly 21 years, Barbara Amidon Powell; sons, Benjamin Powell, III (wife Debby) of Birmingham, Alabama and Rick Powell (wife Pam) of West Palm Beach, Florida; daughters, Beth Frost (husband Bart) and Virginia Harrington (husband Aubry) both of Tallahassee; his sister, Judy Powell Lee (husband David) of Gainesville, Georgia; his cousins, Stewart Saunders, Linda Brown, Al Huggins, and Ada Lou Horne. Ben also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was a big presence in all of their lives and will be missed dearly.

Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Wakulla News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close