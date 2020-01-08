Betty Taylor Erlandson, 73, of Tallahassee and Wakulla County native passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Ms. Betty was born Sept. 26, 1946 in Wakulla County to the late Mr. Henry and Loni (Cayson) Taylor.
She worked for many years for Florida State University in the accounting department. In her free time, Betty loved to travel and enjoyed fishing. Most of all, her family was her life.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Donald Erlandson.
She leaves behind to cherish the memories, her children, Tony (Leeanne) Chandler and Vickie Crum all of Crawfordville; grandchildren, Ashlynn Crum, Tori Crum, AJ Chandler, Heather Mayfield, Brandi Mayfield, and Devin Brown; great grandchildren, Levi Hallstrom, Aubree Giddens, and Julianna Ledford; sisters, Virginia Cruse (Howard), Vivian Johnson, Madie Guinn, Helen Luper, and Clydean Brock; brothers, Add Taylor (Vonniciel) and Bunkin Taylor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
A celebration of life to honor her life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Otter Lake Recreation Area on Otter Lake Road in Panacea with Pastor B.B. Barwick officiating.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. and Hawke M.T. Forbes of Forbes Funeral Home, Macclenny, (904) 259-4600. Please leave your thoughts and condolences for the family in the online guestbook at www.forbesfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 9, 2020