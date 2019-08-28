Billy R Shaifer Sr.

Billy R. Shaifer Sr. 77, of Crawfordville, passed away at his home on Aug. 21, 2019.

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Federal Correctional Institute. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wakulla Station for the last 46 years. People described him as the "glue that keeps the church together," he keeps things running and he is a valuable member of the congregation.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Virginia Shaifer; sons, Billy Shaifer Jr. and Kevin Shaifer; and grandson Phillip Shaifer.

The family received friends on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Wakulla Station. Funeral Services were held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Alan Dial officiating. Burial followed at the First Baptist Church of Wakulla Station Cemetery.

Skip & Trey Young of Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the family with their arrangements (850-926-5919or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Aug. 29, 2019
