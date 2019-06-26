Bobby Newton Flowers, 57, of Crawfordville, died June 22, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Bobby was a native of Hahira, Ga.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Cindy Flowers; three children, Amber Flowers and Jeff Trader, Ashley Flowers and Jeff Montgomery; two sisters, JoAnn Walton and Lonnie, and Marie Flowers and David, and brother James Flowers.
He was predeceased by his son, Bobby Oliver "OP" Flowers.
Funeral Service were held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Home, 84 Ochlockonee St. in Crawfordville. The family received friends beginning at 9 a.m. Burial was at New Testament Bible Church Cemetery in Crawfordville.
Skip Young with Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Flowers family with their arrangements (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on June 27, 2019