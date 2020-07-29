Brittany Nicole Steier was born onto this Earth on June 10, 1989 in Stuart, and was born into eternal life on July 18, 2020.
Of all things that mattered in Brittany's life, nothing mattered more or brought her more joy than being a good Momma to her two babies – baby boy, Dallas, and baby girl, Karter. She has joined baby Jade in heaven, who died before birth in 2015.
Brittany is survived by her parents, the Rev. Dr. Betsy Goehrig and Kevin Goehrig; and Joseph and Linda Steier; siblings Christina Bertera (Jeff), Megan Ireland (James), Bryan Perkins (Andrea), Kerri Kinard, and Jamielee Jakubowski; nieces and nephews Elizabeth Bertera, Charlotte Bertera, Joseph Bertera, Michele Ireland, Matthew Ireland, Myles Ireland, Elizabeth Perkins, and William Perkins; extended family in Kentucky and Georgia and countless friends.
She received her AA degree from Tallahassee Community College and was enrolled in Barton College, Wilson, N.C. for the Fall 2020 semester. Brittany grew up with unconditional love in faith and family, and she always treated others with that same kind of love that developed from her unconditional love of God. She was an advocate for justice for everyone. Everywhere she lived, she developed deep, lasting, and loving friendships. Her work was customer service related and often involved management/leadership positions. She was always loved and respected at her job, having a strong work ethic and bringing fun and team spirit to the workplace. At each position, she emanated joy and did lively activities to build powerful relationships for every holiday with customers and staff.
In Brittany's earlier years, she was a cheerleader for Pop Warner, Treasure Coast Allstars, Orlando Flames, and Brandon Allstars. She took her cheerleading personality wherever she went: in workplaces, among friends and family, and always sought to inspire others. Having traveled to Washington, D.C., she aspired to be President of the United States. She served as a Florida State Senate Page with Senate President Ken Pruitt. She loved sports, and played flag football, basketball, and softball in high school. She was a huge sports fan for FSU football and loved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She was very creative and enjoyed designing and making handmade T-shirts for her teams and other events. Brittany had an adventurous nature and loved to travel. She has been to Israel and the Holy Land, Greece, Hawaii, and throughout the Caribbean. She loved being outdoors in nature, especially at the beach.
One of her features that couldn't be missed was her beautiful smile and her unmistakable laughter. She was often described as a shining light, sunshine, or a star, illuminating every room she entered. She loved to sing, even with her off-key voice. She was the kind of person who brought fun to every place she went.
Brittany's family would like to thank those who have sent thousands of messages of loving support shown to her family in this season of grief. The family hopes to keep Brittany's light shining forever and that others' lives will continue to be inspired and transformed by her amazing spirit.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
).