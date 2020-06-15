Calington Gage "Cal" Hubmann
2003 - 2020
Calington "Cal" Gage Hubmann, 16, was born to Brian and Monica Hubmann on Aug. 8, 2003, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He died unexpectedly, and far too soon, on June 7, 2020.

Cal was a lifelong resident of Crawfordville and an upcoming junior at Wakulla High School, where he had already earned his certification in welding. Cal was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crawfordville.

Cal was a great outdoorsman. As an avid offshore fisherman, Cal enjoyed countless hours fishing on "F.V. Dual Threat" with his family and friends. He loved deer hunting and doing anything else that involved the outdoors. Cal was a kind young man, the "Class Jokester" and he was loved by everyone. Cal had countless friends who already miss him terribly.

Cal is survived by his loving family, father Brian Hubmann, mother Monica Hubmann, and brother Zack Hoover; his paternal grandparents Rick and Sandy Hubmann and his maternal grandmother Martha Fojtik; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held outdoors at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crawfordville, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 7 p.m.

The family is being assisted by Skip Young and cared for by Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, Tallahassee, Florida (YoungFulford.com. or 850- 610-4444).

Published in The Wakulla News from Jun. 15 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Young Fulford Funeral Home
4948 SIX OAKS DR
TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303
(850) 610-4444
